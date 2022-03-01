Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

