DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.35.

DISH opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

