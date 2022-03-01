Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Up 27,430.0% in February

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, an increase of 27,430.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

