Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

