Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of DOMO opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

