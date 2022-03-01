Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN opened at C$16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.