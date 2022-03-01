Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.68.
Several research firms have issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.
DIR.UN opened at C$16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
