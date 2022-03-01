Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.24 ($53.08).

DUE stock opened at €32.34 ($36.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($34.90) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($49.53).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

