Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

