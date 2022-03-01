Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000.

TEAF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

