Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

