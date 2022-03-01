Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ELMS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

