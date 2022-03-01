Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
ELMS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
