Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

