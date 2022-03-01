Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 3,155.6% in February

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.
ELLO stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $34.60.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.
Ellomay Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellomay Capital (ELLO)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.