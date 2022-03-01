Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 3,155.6% in February

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

ELLO stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

