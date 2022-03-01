EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.