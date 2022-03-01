Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Head to Head Analysis

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57% ReNew Energy Global N/A -13.05% -2.61%

This table compares Enel Américas and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.73 $825.20 million $0.54 10.76 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Américas and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enel Américas presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.14%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.19%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel Américas beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas (Get Rating)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

