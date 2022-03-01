Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.
Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.81.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerplus (ERF)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.