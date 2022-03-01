Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

