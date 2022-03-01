Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 354.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 148,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 163.43 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

