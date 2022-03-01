Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Haley Fisackerly Sells 750 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

