EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.