EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $394.52 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

