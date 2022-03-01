EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,663 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

