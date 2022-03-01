EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

