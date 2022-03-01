EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

