EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

VV stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

