EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

EPR stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

