Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $72.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Denbury by 14.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

