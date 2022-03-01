ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $5.36. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 10,581 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

