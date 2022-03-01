Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

