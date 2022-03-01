Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.25.

EVBG stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

