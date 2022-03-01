Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.