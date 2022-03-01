Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIFZF. increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

EIFZF opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

