Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 497.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

