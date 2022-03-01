Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 99,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 143,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 43,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after buying an additional 428,800 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

