Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

