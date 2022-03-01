Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS.

FSS stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

