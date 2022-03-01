Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.