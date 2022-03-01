Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FENC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,183. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.