FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FibroGen by 748.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FibroGen by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

