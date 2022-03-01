FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

