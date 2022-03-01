FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.