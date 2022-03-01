Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $90.48 and a one year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.