Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.49.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

