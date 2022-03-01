Financial Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million 7.58 -$50.63 million N/A N/A Sabre $1.69 billion 2.09 -$928.47 million ($2.98) -3.67

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% Sabre -54.98% -442.63% -14.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.66%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Vimeo beats Sabre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

