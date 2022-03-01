First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.