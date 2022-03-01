First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $23.43. First Horizon shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 166,414 shares trading hands.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.