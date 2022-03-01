First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average of $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.71.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

