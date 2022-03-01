First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

