First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,018 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

GPN stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.