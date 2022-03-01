First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after acquiring an additional 351,806 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

