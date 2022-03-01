First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $278,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

