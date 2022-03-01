First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.